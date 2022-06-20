US Markets
PFE

Pfizer to buy 8.1% of capital of vaccines company Valneva

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

French specialty vaccine company Valneva and U.S. healthcare giant Pfizer said they had entered an equity subscription agreement under which Pfizer will invest 90.5 million euros ($95.24 million) in Valneva, representing 8.1% of its capital.

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French specialty vaccine company Valneva VLS.PA and U.S. healthcare giant Pfizer PFE.N said they had entered an equity subscription agreement under which Pfizer will invest 90.5 million euros ($95.24 million) in Valneva, representing 8.1% of its capital.

The deal comes through a reserved capital increase to further support the strategic Lyme partnership between the two companies, they added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular