Pfizer to buy 8.1% of capital of vaccines company Valneva

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French specialty vaccine company Valneva VLS.PA and U.S. healthcare giant Pfizer PFE.N said they had entered an equity subscription agreement under which Pfizer will invest 90.5 million euros ($95.24 million) in Valneva, representing 8.1% of its capital.

The deal comes through a reserved capital increase to further support the strategic Lyme partnership between the two companies, they added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.