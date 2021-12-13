US Markets
PFE

Pfizer to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 bln deal

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion deal, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals ARNA.O in a $6.7 billion deal, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE ARNA

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular