Pfizer to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 bln deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals ARNA.O in a $6.7 billion deal, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

