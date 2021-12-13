Markets
ARNA

Pfizer To Acquire Arena Pharma For $100/shr; Arena Stock Jumps - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Arena. Pfizer will acquire all the outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share in an all-cash deal for a total equity value of approximately $6.7 billion.

Arena is a clinical stage company developing potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases. It has development program for etrasimod, including two phase 3 studies in ulcerative colitis, a phase 2/3 program in Crohn's Disease, a planned phase 3 program in atopic dermatitis, and ongoing phase 2 studies in eosinophilic esophagitis and alopecia areata.

Mike Gladstone, Global President & General Manager, Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology, said: "Utilizing Pfizer's research and global development capabilities, we plan to accelerate the clinical development of etrasimod for patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases."

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals were up 92% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular