Pfizer ties up with glass maker Corning for vial supply

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc has signed a long-term agreement with glass maker Corning Inc to procure vials for storing drugs, the companies said on Thursday.

Pfizer said the glass vials will be used for some of its existing sterile injectable medicines and that they were also being assessed for storing a range of new products. The company did not provide details of these new products.

Some drugmakers recently said they were working to ensure adequate supply of vials, given the expectation that billions of them will be needed for COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer, like rivals Merck & Co MRK.N and AstraZeneca AZN.L, is racing to develop a vaccine for the illness which does not yet have an approved vaccine or treatment.

