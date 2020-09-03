Pfizer targets end of October for COVID-19 vaccine update

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N said it should know by the end of October whether a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing is successful, and will submit it for approval immediately if that is the case.

Pfizer has enrolled 23,000 patients in vaccine tests as of Wednesday, its Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an online briefing sponsored by drug industry group International Federation of Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers & Association.

Pfizer is in the race to come up with a vaccine with its partner, Germany's BioNTech 22UAy.F.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

