Pfizer swings to quarterly loss due to Paxlovid write-off

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N on Tuesday reported its first quarterly loss since 2019, as the U.S. drugmaker recorded charges largely related to its COVID products such as its antiviral treatment Paxlovid and vaccine Comirnaty, co-developed with BioNTech.

The company posted a loss of 42 cents per share for the third quarter. It had reported a profit of $1.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

