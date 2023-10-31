Pfizer swings to quarterly loss due to Paxlovid write-off

Adds details in paragraphs 3-5, shares in paragraph 6

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N on Tuesday reported its first quarterly loss since 2019, as the U.S. drugmaker recorded $5.6 billion in charges related to its COVID products like its antiviral treatment Paxlovid and vaccine Comirnaty.

The company posted a loss of 42 cents per share for the third quarter. It had reported a profit of $1.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Sales of the COVID-19 pill Paxlovid and the vaccine it makes with German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O boosted Pfizer's revenue to record levels in the last two years.

However, the company earlier this month slashed $9 billion off its 2023 sales forecast after agreeing to take back nearly 8 million Paxlovid courses from the U.S. government.

Pfizer recently announced a $3.5 billion cost-cutting program as demand for its pandemic-related products has plunged.

Shares of the New York-based drugmaker edged higher in premarket trading.

