Pfizer Suspends Covid-19 Vaccines Shipment To Israel Over Payment Issues: Report

(RTTNews) - US pharma giant Pfizer (PFE) has halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a shipment of 700,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine was due to arrive in Israel last Sunday but was delayed indefinitely, pending payment.

The country has failed to pay for the last 2.5 million doses shipped there, according to reports.

Pfizer told the Jerusalem Post that the company has completed all deliveries to Israel under its initial agreement to provide its COVID-19 vaccine, signed in November 2020.

"The company is currently working with the Israeli government to update the agreement, to supply additional vaccines to the country. While this work continues, shipments may be adjusted," the company said in a statement.

With the country currently in the midst of elections, Pfizer is concerned that the government-in-transition will not pay for the shipments.

