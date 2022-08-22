Pfizer Submits Application To FDA For Emergency Nod Of Omicron BA.4/BA.5 Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that they have completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requesting Emergency Use Authorization of a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older.

Pending authorization, the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine will be available to ship immediately.

The companies previously announced safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from a Phase 2/3 trial of a 30-microgram booster dose of their Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine candidate, which combines the existing vaccine and a vaccine targeting the Omicron BA.1 variant spike protein.

The Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine elicited a superior immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant compared to the companies' current COVID-19 vaccine. The Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

The companies said Monday that they have initiated a conditional marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine and is expected to be completed in the coming days.

