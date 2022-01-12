Pfizer study shows COVID-19 booster can be co-administered with pneumonia shot

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Wednesday booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine produced strong safety and immune responses when co-administered with its pneumonia vaccine in people aged 65 and above in a late-stage study.

The data provides evidence supporting the potential to administer pneumonia shot, PREVNAR 20, and the company's COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, reducing the number of visits people make to doctors or pharmacies for recommended immunization, Pfizer said.

