Pfizer Struggles Despite Omicron News

The latest news out of drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) focused on the omicron variant of COVID-19. I'm staying a bit neutral on Pfizer; though there's quite a bit to like, there are some certain problems as well. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

A look at Pfizer's stock charts for the year shows a company that's enjoying a booming market right now. The company saw a very mild downturn in January going into February that required roughly two months to lose $3 on the share price and hit the lows for the year.

Pfizer then began a climb that lasted until August. A fall kicked in thereafter that brought prices back to July levels. However, this fall didn't last, as the company started a much faster rise that brings us to today's prices and the most recent drop. (See Pfizer stock charts on TipRanks.)

The latest news gave Pfizer a little breathing room from its latest losses. The newest concern in the ongoing COVID-19 panic is that the current crop of vaccines cannot address the new variants. With a new variant recently discovered, called omicron, Pfizer came under fire. Most of Pfizer's competitors took similar damage from the perception that the vaccines couldn't hold out against the latest variant.

However, Pfizer revealed that three doses of its vaccine were sufficient to "neutralize" the omicron variant. Additionally, two doses are considered "somewhat protective." However, the degrees to which these terms mean anything varies depending on whom you talk to.

Pfizer also pointed out that similar drops in efficacy had been seen against the other variants. It also noted that it was still protective enough to be worthwhile.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Pfizer has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That's based on six Buys and nine Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Pfizer price target of $52.33 implies 0.1% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $43 per share to a high of $61 per share.

Top of the Range, and Where Can It Go?

Pfizer is currently very close to its average price target. That means it's going to need some breakout news in order to make a push towards its high targets. It's possible that the company will stay about where it is. However, given the substantial run-up seen in just the last few weeks, a pullback to October's levels is probably more likely.

It's easy to forget, sometimes, that Pfizer is a lot more than the COVID-19 vaccine. The company had a portfolio of successful drugs pre-COVID. It will likewise have them post-COVID if that day ever actually comes. In fact, Pfizer has made some moves to accelerate its anything-but-COVID operations.

Recently, Pfizer was spotted working with Amazon Web Services to develop a new line of cloud solutions for drug development. The tools involved include machine learning systems, analytics tools, data warehousing, and more. The companies are also developing security systems for all this new data, which should surprise no one.

Additionally, Pfizer has a wonderfully stable dividend that goes back at least eight years at this point. It's been regularly increasing, though never by any large amount. Usually only a penny or two, but that's still good news for anyone looking for a long-term income play.

However, when you've got reports that government ministers are allowing secrecy clauses as part of a deal to supply vaccines, that's a bit of an issue. Government contracts are apparently being redacted. The arbitration proceedings that may emerge are already on tap to be quietly hushed up.

Worse, Barack Obama's former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tom Frieden, suggested that Pfizer et al. were "war profiteering" thanks to the growing demand for secrecy.

Concluding Views

It's not a good sign that Pfizer is as high as it is right now, which all but screams for potential investors to wait for a dip before buying in. The likelihood of loss in the short term is substantially higher than that of gain.

However, once you've spotted that dip, it may be worthwhile to buy-in. I'm staying somewhat neutral on Pfizer right now, thanks to its year-high price levels right now. Pfizer offers a huge portfolio of drugs. It's also got a stable dividend that's lasted years. It can't help but be a good buy - but at a better price. For right now, watch for that dip.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

​Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates. Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.