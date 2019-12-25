Pfizer Stock's Dismal 2019 Could Be a Prelude to a Comeback

From the start of 2018 through the end of June 2019, Pfizer stock was outpacing both the health care sector and the broader market. Then it fell to pieces. Could 2020 be a comeback year for the stock?

With the year almost over, we’re taking a look at all 30 stocks in the Dow, starting with the worst performer—Walgreens Boots Alliance—and working our way up to the highest-flying stock in the benchmark—Apple. The ranking may shift before the close of 2019 trading, but the stories behind the stocks shouldn’t.

Pfizer’s had a tough year on the market.

From the start of 2018 through the end of June 2019, the big pharma giant was outpacing both the health care sector and the broader market, up 16.8% in an 18-month period in which the S&P 500 was up just 9.3%.

Then it all fell to pieces.

From July 2019 through September, Pfizer (ticker: PFE) fell 17.3%. It ends the year down about 10%, among the worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Yet there’s hope in 2020 for the beleaguered stock.

In a November cover story, Barron’s argued that Pfizer’s new growth strategy looks promising, especially if a few drug trial results go Pfizer’s way next year. And in another cover story in December, Barron’s called the stock one of the 10 best stock to buy for 2020.

Pfizer’s year started with the ascension of a new CEO, Albert Bourla, a company lifer who had done time across the organization. He took over for Ian Read, who presided over the company in an era marked by mega-deals that went unconsummated.

Pfizer share prices collapsed in late July when the firm announced a plan to spin off its generic drug unit, called Upjohn. That unit, which sells off-patent Pfizer hits like Viagra primarily in emerging markets, will merge with the generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL), to create a new drug industry player called Viatris.

That announcement came months after Pfizer said it would create a new joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to operate its consumer division. The GlaxoSmithKline deal was finalized in August, and the new joint venture is expected to go public in the next few years.

Investors balked at the Upjohn spinoff, sending Pfizer share prices down . The early selloff came on worries that the implied valuation of Pfizer after the spinoff would be too high to sustain the stock’s price.

The stock has yet to fully recover.

Also weighing on investor sentiment is the cliff fast approaching in 2026, when the company will begin losing exclusivity on five of its drugs over the course of just three years, sacrificing billions in sales.

Still, Pfizer says it can grow sales by 6% a year over the next five years. Key tests for the company come in 2020, when investors expect data on a promising new indication for the company’s cancer drug Ibrance, among others.

For Pfizer, 2020 could be when it turns back around.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

