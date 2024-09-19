Pfizer Stock Rises 7.3% in 3 Months: Should You Invest Now?

Pfizer PFE stock has risen 7.3% in the past three months compared with an increase of 2.9% for the industry. The stock has also outperformed the sector as well as the S&P 500, as seen in the chart below.

Anyone can think that rising 7.3% over three months is not a big deal. However, when it comes to Pfizer, it is an important achievement. During the pandemic, Pfizer gave the world the first and most widely used vaccine, Comirnaty, and the oral antiviral pill, Paxlovid. Though in 2021/2022, no company was as strongly placed as Pfizer in the COVID vaccines/treatment market, once the pandemic ended, Pfizer started to struggle. Its stock price hit new lows in 2023 and early 2024. Investors’ concerns rose about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure. Some even questioned Pfizer’s fundamentals and growth prospects. Its sales fell 42% in 2023 from a record high of $100 billion in 2022.

Considering these factors, the stock’s recent price gain is quite encouraging for investors. Let’s understand what drove the stock price and if it is a good idea to invest in Pfizer’s stock now.

Sales of PFE’s COVID Products Declining

Sales of Pfizer’s COVID products, Comirnaty and Paxlovid, declined steeply in 2023 due to lower demand following the end of the pandemic. In 2024, Pfizer expects revenues from Paxlovid and Comirnaty to decline further. The 2024 revenue guidance includes $8.5 billion in potential combined revenues for Paxlovid and Comirnaty, which is significantly lower than the combined revenues of $12.5 billion for 2023.

PFE’s New Drugs & Seagen Acquisition to Drive Growth

2023 was a record year for Pfizer in terms of FDA approvals. It received nine new medicine/vaccine approvals that are expected to drive growth in future years.

Though COVID revenues are declining, Pfizer’s non-COVID operational revenues improved in the first half of 2024, driven by its key in-line products like Prevnar, Vyndaqel and Eliquis, new launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity, Penbraya, newly acquired products like Nurtec as well as those acquired from Seagen (December 2023). The trend is expected to continue in the second half.

Pfizer’s new products/late-stage pipeline candidates, coupled with newly acquired products, including those acquired from Seagen, position Pfizer strongly for operational growth in 2025 and beyond. Pfizer expects 2025 to 2030 revenue CAGR to be approximately 6%.

Pfizer expects the acquisition of Seagen to contribute more than $10 billion in 2030 risk-adjusted revenues with potential significant growth beyond 2030.

PFE Enjoys a Strong Position in Oncology

Pfizer is one of the largest and most successful drugmakers in the field of oncology. Its position in oncology was strengthened with the addition of Seagen. Oncology sales comprise more than 26% of its total revenues. Its oncology revenues grew 23% on an operational basis in the first half of 2024, driven by drugs like Xtandi, Lorbrena, the Braftovi-Mektovi combination and Seagen’s cancer drugs. Pfizer has ventured into the oncology biosimilars space and markets six biosimilars for cancer. Pfizer also advanced its oncology clinical pipeline in 2024, with several candidates entering late-stage development. By 2030, it expects to have eight or more blockbuster oncology medicines in its portfolio.

PFE’s Attractive Valuation, Rising Earnings Estimates

From a valuation standpoint, Pfizer appears attractive relative to the industry and is trading below its 5-year mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 10.68 forward earnings, lower than 19.77 for the industry and the stock’s 5-year mean of 11.44. The stock is also much cheaper than other large drugmakers like Novo Nordisk NVO and Lilly LLY.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has risen from $2.39 to $2.62 per share for 2024 over the past 60 days, while that for 2025 has risen from $2.75 per share to $2.85 per share.

Consider Buying PFE Stock

After a couple of tough years, it seems that Pfizer’s worst slowdown is over now, and the company is gradually making a comeback. Its non-COVID drugs and potential contribution from new and newly acquired products have started to drive growth.

The company continues to pay regular dividends. Its dividend yield stands at around 6%, which is quite impressive. Also, Pfizer expects cost cuts and internal restructuring, including layoffs, to deliver savings of $4 billion in 2024. Huge profits from its COVID products strengthened its cash position. The funds are being used to make acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt.

Consistently rising estimates indicate investors’ optimistic outlook for growth. Investors might consider buying this pharmaceutical giant’s stock at the current cheap valuation as Pfizer looks well-placed to deliver strong sales and earnings growth in future quarters.

Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

