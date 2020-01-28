Pfizer Stock Is Dropping Because Its Earnings Missed Expectations

Pfizer is set to spin off its Upjohn division midyear, and that topic could be the focus of its earnings call.

Pfizer stock was falling in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations.

Pfizer (ticker: PFE) reported earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.55, short of the $0.58 expected by Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet. And the company reported fourth quarter rsevenues of $12.8 billion, an 8% operational decline compared to the same quarter in 2018.

The company also released guidance for 2020, saying it expected revenues of between $48.5 billion and $50.5 billion, a calculation that includes revenues from its Upjohn division, which it plans to spin off this year. It said it expects adjusted diluted earnings per share of between $2.82 and $2.92.

In a note early Tuesday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen said that the implications of the earnings miss are tempered by the fact that “a lot of the sales weakness was anticipated.”

“We think PFE’s 2020 guidance and outlook for 2020+ remains robust with the company delivering on its goal to provide upside to expectations for the New Pfizer (without Upjohn),” Chen wrote.

Pfizer announced last summer that it would spin off Upjohn, which sells off-patent drugs. Upjohn plans to merge with Mylan (MYL) to form a new company, which will be called Viatris.

“2020 is expected to be an exciting year for Pfizer with the close of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction anticipated by midyear, leaving New Pfizer positioned to deliver revenue and Adjusted diluted EPS growth that is expected to be among the industry leaders,” said Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, in a statement. “New Pfizer will be a smaller, science-based company with a singular focus on innovation while also continuing to allocate significant capital directly to shareholders, primarily through dividends.”

The company said that fourth quarter revenues for its biopharma segment were $10.5 billion, a 9% operational increase. Fourth quarter revenues for Upjohn were $2.2 billion, a 32% operational decline. That drop was largely due to Pfizer’s former blockbuster Lyrica facing generic competition in the U.S.

Pfizer will hold a conference call to discuss its earnings results at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Pfizer stock was down 2% to $39.34 at 8:26 a.m. in premarket trading, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have gained 142 points, or 0.5%.

