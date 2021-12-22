Pfizer Still Financial Powerhouse despite Lumpy Results

The amount of money COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are making from their injections is no surprise, largely because it’s all publicly available information.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), with a history dating back to the 1850s had been somewhat of a slow growth stodgy pharmaceutical company, but the COVID-19 pandemic became a blessing. I am neutral on the stock.

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (not including COVID-19 vaccine sales). While once a diversified healthcare conglomerate, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales.

Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales.

Vaccine Market Share

According to the company, as of October 2021, Pfizer's share of the COVID vaccine market in the U.S. was approximately 74%, and its share of the European market was 80%. Year-to-date as of September 30, Pfizer has generated revenues of $24.3 billion from its COVID-19 vaccine (called Comirnaty), and is forecasting full-year revenues of $36 billion.

Lately, the company seems to have another win with the oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid. Effective treatments of COVID-19 post contraction have been difficult to develop yet Pfizer released the results for Paxlovid in November, which showed a 89% efficacy rate.

Sales expectations for Paxlovid have been placed as high as $24 billion in 2022, with a total global demand for over 220 million doses. Some analysts believe Pfizer can earn revenues of over $100 billion next year due to $29 billion of Comirnaty revenues, and $24 billion from Paxlovid.

Arena Acquisition

In December of this year, Pfizer announce it was acquiring Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) for $100 per share, which is a deal value of roughly $6.7 billion.

Arena focuses on developing new treatments for various immuno-inflammatory ailments. Its portfolio is comprised of various treatment candidates in the areas of gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology.

We can likely expect more of these types of acquisitions from Pfizer to round out its product portfolio as its free cash flow ramps up from COVID-19 related revenues.

Solid Financials

Q3 revenues grew 130%, mostly due to vaccination-related sales. However, excluding Comirnaty, revenues grew 7%, which is still impressive for a large mature company.

Adjusted EPS grew 129% due to vaccine related growth. These are truly exceptional results for a 150-year-old, $332-billion market cap company and will certainly not be repeated.

High margins and large levels of free cash flow are common for pharma companies as they need to recoup the billions spent on research and drug development that often takes many years.

As of September 30, PFE carried approximately $29 billion in cash and short-term investments, as well as $21.5 billion in equity-method and other long-term investments. Total debt stood at $40 billion. Because of Pfizers massive cash flow, the company's debt ratios are investment grade.

Valuation, Dividend

Pfizer has paid a dividend for many decades. Currently the annual dividend stands at $1.60 per share which equates to a 2.6% dividend yield. With annual EPS estimates of $4.24 for 2021 and $5.93 for 2022, the dividend appears to be well covered and likely to be increased.

PFE stock trades at around a 14x P/E ratio currently and 10x going into next year. PFE stock probably won’t trade at the S&P 500 multiple anytime soon, but reaching a mid-teens multiple combined with a 2.8% dividend creates a great investment opportunity at this time.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, PFE has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buy ratings and 11 Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $56.12, the average PFE price target implies 5.6% downside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.