Pfizer starts mid-stage trial of Omicron-targeting vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified bivalent COVID-19 vaccine which also targets an Omicron variant.

The company did not disclose which subvariant of Omicron the vaccine would be targetting.

