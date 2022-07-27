Pfizer starts mid-stage trial of Omicron-targeting vaccine

July 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified bivalent COVID-19 vaccine which also targets an Omicron variant.

The company did not disclose which subvariant of Omicron the vaccine would be targetting.

