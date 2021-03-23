Pfizer Starts Early-stage Study Of Oral Anti-viral Therapy For Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Drug giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Tuesday announced it is starting early-stage study of oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy.

The Phase 1 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of PF-07321332 in healthy adults. The Phase 1 trial is being conducted in the United States.

Pfizer said it is progressing to multiple ascending doses after completing the dosing of single ascending doses in a Phase 1 study in healthy adults.

"Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus. Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of COVID-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic," said Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer.

