Pfizer Slips After Announcing Discontinuation Of Weight Loss Drug Candidate Lotiglipron

June 26, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) are declining nearly 5 percent on Monday morning after the company decided to discontinue the clinical development of GLP-1-RA candidate lotiglipron intended for weight loss.

The company said discontinuation is based on pharmacokinetic data from Phase 1 drug-drug-interaction studies and laboratory measurements of elevated transaminases in these Phase 1 studies as well as the ongoing Phase 2 study C3991004.

Currently, shares are at $36.40, down 4.95 percent from the previous close of $38.30 on a volume of 17,196,970.

