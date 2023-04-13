Pfizer signs strategic cooperation pact with China's Sinopharm

April 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N said on Thursday it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China's Sinopharm Group 1099.HK, and plans to seek approval to market 12 innovative drugs in China through 2025.

Sinopharm's president Liu Yong said during the signing event in Shanghai on Wednesday that the cooperation will involve accelerating the delivery of Pfizer's new drugs to patients, according to a statement from Pfizer.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Meg Shen and Ethan Wang; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.