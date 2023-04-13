Oil
Pfizer signs strategic cooperation pact with China's Sinopharm

April 13, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by Brenda Goh, Meg Shen, Ethan Wang for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N said on Thursday it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China's Sinopharm Group 1099.HK, and plans to seek approval to market 12 innovative drugs in China through 2025.

Sinopharm's president Liu Yong said during the signing event in Shanghai on Wednesday that the cooperation will involve accelerating the delivery of Pfizer's new drugs to patients, according to a statement from Pfizer.

