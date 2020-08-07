Pfizer signs deal to supply Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it signed a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O to manufacture and supply the company's antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. drugmaker would provide contract manufacturing services at its facility in Kansas to produce the drug.

