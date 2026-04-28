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Pfizer Settles Patent Disputes, Extends VYNDAMAX Exclusivity To 2031

April 28, 2026 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday said it has reached settlement agreements with Dexcel Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and Cipla over patent litigation related to Vyndamax, its treatment for transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Under the agreements, the effective U.S. patent expiry for Vyndamax has been extended to June 1, 2031, subject to ongoing litigation outcomes. Pfizer had earlier expected a revenue decline beginning in 2029 due to patent expiry, but now anticipates relatively stable U.S. sales from 2028 through mid-2031.

Vyndamax remains the market leader in ATTR-CM treatment, accounting for about 75% of prescription volume. The once-daily therapy has demonstrated significant reductions in all-cause mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalizations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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