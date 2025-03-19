News & Insights

Markets
HLN

Pfizer Sells Entire Stake In Haleon To Raise $3.3 Bln

March 19, 2025 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the sales of around 618 million ordinary shares in Haleon plc (HLN) at a price of 385 pence or about $5.01 per Ordinary Share for gross proceeds of approximately 2.4 billion pounds or approximately $3.1 billion. The transaction is expected to be finalized on March 21. After completing the Offering and Share Buyback, Pfizer will no longer own any shares or American depositary shares in Haleon. Haleon has agreed to buy about 44 million shares from Pfizer for around 170 million pounds or $220 million in a private transaction which is the share buyback. The price per share will be the same as in the Offering 385 pence or $5.01. The buyback will only proceed if the offering is completed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HLN
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.