Pfizer Sells Entire Stake In Haleon To Raise $3.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the sales of around 618 million ordinary shares in Haleon plc (HLN) at a price of 385 pence or about $5.01 per Ordinary Share for gross proceeds of approximately 2.4 billion pounds or approximately $3.1 billion. The transaction is expected to be finalized on March 21. After completing the Offering and Share Buyback, Pfizer will no longer own any shares or American depositary shares in Haleon. Haleon has agreed to buy about 44 million shares from Pfizer for around 170 million pounds or $220 million in a private transaction which is the share buyback. The price per share will be the same as in the Offering 385 pence or $5.01. The buyback will only proceed if the offering is completed.

