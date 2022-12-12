Pfizer sees $10 bln-$15 bln in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it expects $10 billion to $15 billion in annual global revenue by 2030 from its portfolio of mRNA vaccines, which includes its COVID-19 vaccine as well as shots for flu and shingles.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.