Pfizer sees $10 bln-$15 bln in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

December 12, 2022 — 01:25 pm EST

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it expects $10 billion to $15 billion in annual global revenue by 2030 from its portfolio of mRNA vaccines, which includes its COVID-19 vaccine as well as shots for flu and shingles.

