Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for 16, 17 year olds

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's PFE.N Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Tuesday the company has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking the authorization of its COVID-19 booster doses for 16- and 17-year olds.

