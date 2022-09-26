US Markets
PFE

Pfizer seeks FDA nod for Omicron-retooled booster for kids aged 5-11 yrs

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Pfizer Inc on Monday submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting the authorization of an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 5 through 11 years.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Monday submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting the authorization of an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 5 through 11 years.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular