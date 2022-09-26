Pfizer seeks FDA nod for Omicron-retooled booster for kids aged 5-11 yrs

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Monday submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting the authorization of an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 5 through 11 years.

