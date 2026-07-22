Pfizer Secures FDA Priority Review For TALZENNA Plus XTANDI In Metastatic Prostate Cancer

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said the U.S. FDA has accepted for Priority Review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TALZENNA (talazoparib), in combination with XTANDI (enzalutamide) for men with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), carrying homologous recombinant repair (HRR) gene alterations. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date in the last quarter of 2026.

TALZENNA plus XTANDI is already approved in the U.S. for HRR gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The new filing seeks to expand use of the regimen to patients earlier in the disease course.

The submission is backed by data from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-3 study, which showed the combination cut the risk of radiographic progression or death by 52% compared with placebo plus XTANDI. Benefits were observed across both BRCA and non-BRCA HRR gene alterations. Safety findings were consistent with the established profiles of the two drugs, with no unexpected signals. Results were presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Jeff Legos, Chief Oncology Officer, Pfizer, said the approach of treating patients during the hormone-sensitive stage could help delay disease progression before it becomes harder to manage. He noted that, if approved, the regimen may extend the time patients live without their cancer advancing, underscoring the importance of biomarker testing in guiding therapy.

The combination is also under review by the European Medicines Agency and is approved for mCRPC in more than 60 countries.

Pfizer reported Q1 2026 revenue of $50 million for TALZENNA up from $40 million in Q1 2025 and $444 million for XTANDI, compared to $458 million in Q1 2025, totaling $494 million for the combination.

This Priority Review represents a key step for Pfizer in broadening TALZENNA plus XTANDI's role in metastatic prostate cancer treatment.

PFE has traded between $23.11 and $28.75 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $24.82, down 0.48%. During the overnight trading session, the stock is at $24.92, up 0.40%.

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