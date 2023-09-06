News & Insights

Pfizer says updated COVID shot generated strong reaction vs new variant in mice

September 06, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by Michael Erman for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N on Wednesday said the updated Pfizer-BioNTech 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine expected to be used this fall elicited a strong antibody response against the highly mutated BA.2.86 subvariant of the coronavirus in a preclinical study in mice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has previously indicated that BA.2.86 may be more capable of causing infection in people who previously had COVID or were vaccinated with previous shots.

Moderna MRNA.O said earlier on Wednesday that clinical trial data in humans showed its updated shot will likely be effective against the BA.2.86 variant.

