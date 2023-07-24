News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

Pfizer says supply of some drugs may be disrupted after NC tornado

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

July 24, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by Michael Erman for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said over 30 drugs, including injections of painkiller fentanyl and anesthetic lidocaine, may see supply disruption after a tornado destroyed a warehouse at its Rocky Mount, North Carolina, plant last week.

The company sent a letter late last week to its hospital customers saying it had identified around 64 different formulations or dosages of those more than 30 drugs produced at the plant that may experience continued or new supply disruptions.

The company has placed limits on how much supply of those drugs its customers can buy.

It said the list was "based on Pfizer market share and inventory levels of less than 3 months across our Pfizer distribution centers and the wholesale chain."

The tornado that struck the site on Wednesday completely destroyed the warehouse, but production facilities there do not seem to have suffered major damage, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said last week.

The Rocky Mount plant is one of the largest factories for sterile injectable medicines in the world. Its products include anesthesia, painkillers and anti-infective medicines for use in hospitals.

Nearly 25% of Pfizer's sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals are produced there, according to the company's website.

Michael Ganio, senior director of pharmacy practice and quality for the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, said many of the drugs on Pfizer's list are already facing shortages.

"It's very likely hospitals and health systems have already begun managing those shortages or have strategies in place to manage them," he said. "So hopefully, there will be minimal impact."

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.