Pfizer Says Prepared To Deliver First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In U.S. Immediately

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said Friday that they will begin delivering the first doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. immediately, with delivery fulfillment expected to be completed in 2021.

Earlier today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 in individuals 16 years of age or older. It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the U.S. The vaccine was found to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in clinical trials.

The companies noted that they gather additional data and prepare to file a planned Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA for a possible full regulatory approval in 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that they are confident in their ability to deliver the vaccine to people in the U.S. Their combined manufacturing network has the potential to supply globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

BioNTech will hold the regulatory approvals in the U.S., U.K., Canada and, if authorized, in the EU, and other countries. Pfizer will have marketing and distribution rights worldwide with the exception of China, Germany, and Turkey.

