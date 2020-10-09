Pfizer Says PENELOPE-B Trial Of IBRANCE Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - The German Breast Group (GBG) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Friday that the collaborative Phase 3 PENELOPE-B trial of IBRANCE (palbociclib) in Early Breast Cancer did not meet the primary endpoint of improved invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) in women with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor-negative (HER2-) early breast cancer (eBC) who have residual invasive disease after completing neoadjuvant chemotherapy. No unexpected safety signals were observed.

PENELOPE-B is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study comparing one year of palbociclib plus at least five years of standard adjuvant endocrine therapy to placebo plus at least five years of standard adjuvant endocrine therapy n 1,250 women with HR+, HER2- eBC at high risk of recurrence who have residual invasive disease after completing neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

The trial is sponsored by the GBG as part of a clinical research collaboration with Pfizer and other study groups.

IBRANCE is an oral inhibitor of CDKs 4 and 6, which are key regulators of the cell cycle that trigger cellular progression.

