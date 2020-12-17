US Markets
PFE

Pfizer says not facing production issues with COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it was not facing any production issues with its COVID-19 vaccine, a day after U.S. officials pointed to challenges with the company's manufacturing.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Thursday it was not facing any production issues with its COVID-19 vaccine, a day after U.S. officials pointed to challenges with the company's manufacturing.

The company said it was confident in its ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

"No shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them," Pfizer said in a statement.

The U.S. government has signed a deal with Pfizer for a 100 million doses of the vaccine, which has started being rolled out across the country under an emergency use authorization.

Pfizer had reported some production issues with the vaccine, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said on Wednesday. He had said the U.S. government would provide the company full support to ensure it can produce the vaccine for American people.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular