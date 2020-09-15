PFE

Pfizer says no new serious adverse events in DMD gene therapy trial

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday that it had administered doses of its experimental gene therapy for rare degenerative muscular condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to an additional 9 boys, with no serious adverse events observed.

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Tuesday that it had administered doses of its experimental gene therapy for rare degenerative muscular condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to an additional 9 boys, with no serious adverse events observed.

The company plans to start a pivotal trial on the gene therapy in ambulatory patients in the next several weeks, Seng Cheng, chief scientific officer of Pfizer's rare disease unit said during a presentation to investors. The company modified the regimen for the drug earlier this year after three patients had to be hospitalized.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6021; Reuters Messaging: michael.erman.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More