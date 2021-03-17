US Markets
Pfizer says it is on course to deliver UK COVID vaccine supplies

Alistair Smout Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its delivery targets for COVID-19 shots in the United Kingdom in line with an agreed monthly schedule, after Britain warned of a significant reduction in its available supplies of vaccines.

"We can confirm that Q1 deliveries remain on track and continue to progress in line with the monthly schedule," said a spokeswoman for Pfizer. Britain is rolling out Pfizer's vaccine along with one made by AstraZeneca.

"We will work closely with the Government to ensure this remains the case; our overall projected supply for Q2 remains unchanged and we are on course to continue to deliver a steady supply of vaccines to the UK, April through to June, in line with our contractual commitments," the Pfizer spokeswoman said.

