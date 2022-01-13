Pfizer says it applied for Japanese govt approval for oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it applied for Japanese government approval for its oral COVID-19 treatment.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last month he spoke with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to secure 2 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral pill.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.