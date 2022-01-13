US Markets
PFE

Pfizer says it applied for Japanese govt approval for oral COVID-19 drug

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it applied for Japanese government approval for its oral COVID-19 treatment.

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it applied for Japanese government approval for its oral COVID-19 treatment.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last month he spoke with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to secure 2 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral pill.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular