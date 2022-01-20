Pfizer says has approval in Japan for COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it received special approval in Japan for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children aged 5-11.

The mRNA-type vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE has been the most commonly used in Japan for protection against the coronavirus so far.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

