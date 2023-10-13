News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Pfizer Says FDA Approves VELSIPITY For Adults With Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

October 13, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VELSIPITY (etrasimod) for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

VELSIPITY is an oral, once-daily, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that selectively binds with S1P receptor subtypes 1, 4, and 5. The approved recommended dose for VELSIPITY is 2 mg.

The U.S. FDA approval was based on results from the ELEVATE UC Phase 3 registrational program (ELEVATE UC 52 and ELEVATE UC 12 pivotal trials). The program evaluated the safety and efficacy of VELSIPITY 2 mg once-daily on clinical remission in UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor therapy.

Nearly two-thirds of patients in ELEVATE UC 52 and ELEVATE UC 12 were naïve to biologic or JAK inhibitor therapy, and these studies were also the only studies for advanced therapies for ulcerative colitis to include patients with isolated proctitis.

Both studies achieved all primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, with a favorable safety profile consistent with previous studies of VELSIPITY.

UC is a chronic and often debilitating condition1 that affects an estimated 1.25 million people in the U.S.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.