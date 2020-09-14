US Markets
PFE

Pfizer says enrolled more than 29,000 people in its COVID-19 vaccine trial

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Pfizer Inc said on Monday that it had enrolled more than 29,000 people in its 44,000-volunteer trial to test the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday that it had enrolled more than 29,000 people in its 44,000-volunteer trial to test the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech. 22UAy.F

The company, which expanded the size of the trial from 30,000 people over the weekend, had enrolled more than 25,000 people as of last week. The company has said it could have results on whether the vaccine works in October.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6021; Reuters Messaging: michael.erman.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular