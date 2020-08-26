US Markets
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine trial more than 50 percent enrolled

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Enrollment in the 30,000-volunteer U.S. trial testing a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech is more than 50 percent complete, Dr. Nicholas Kitchin, a top Pfizer vaccine research and development scientist, said at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday.

Last week, the company said it had enrolled more than 11,000 volunteers in the trial.

