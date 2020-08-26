Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine trial more than 50 percent enrolled

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Enrollment in the 30,000-volunteer U.S. trial testing a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and German partner BioNTech is more than 50 percent complete, Dr. Nicholas Kitchin, a top Pfizer vaccine research and development scientist, said at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday.

Last week, the company said it had enrolled more than 11,000 volunteers in the trial.

(Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

