Pfizer says could apply for U.S. emergency use approval for vaccine in late November

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it would apply for emergency use in the United States of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.F as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

