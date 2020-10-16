US Markets
Pfizer says could apply for U.S. emergency use approval for vaccine in late November

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it would apply for emergency use in the United States of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.F as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

