Pfizer, Sangamo Begin Phase 3 Dosing Study Of Giroctocogene Fitelparvovec

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) announced that the first participant has been dosed in the phase 3 AFFINE study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A patients. As per the terms of the collaboration deal, Sangamo has now earned a $30 million milestone payment.

Pfizer is now operationally and financially responsible for research, development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for giroctocogene fitelparvovec following the transfer of the Investigational New Drug from Sangamo to Pfizer in December 2019.

