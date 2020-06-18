Pfizer, Sangamo: Follow-up Data Affirm Findings Of Phase 1/2 Giroctocogene Fitelparvovec Study

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) announced updated follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for patients with severe hemophilia A. The results showed sustained factor VIII activity levels and no bleeding events or factor usage in 3e13 vg/kg cohort following the Gene Therapy. Giroctocogene fitelparvovec was generally well tolerated.

"We are excited that these data affirm previous findings from this Phase 1/2 study, and that all five patients have sustained levels of factor VIII activity with no bleeding events or use of factor replacement therapy. The Phase 3 lead in study is ongoing," said Seng Cheng, Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer's Rare Disease Research Unit.

