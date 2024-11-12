Pfizer said to be exploring sale of hospital drugs unit, Reuters reports

News & Insights

Pfizer (PFE) is exploring the sale of its hospital drugs unit, as the drugmaker, which has been under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value, looks to divest non-core assets, Reuters’ Anirban Sen reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The unit, now called Pfizer Hospital, was formed after Pfizer bought Hospira for about $17B in 2015. The pharma giant has hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to gauge initial interest from potential buyers, which include private equity firms and other pharmaceutical companies, the sources said.

