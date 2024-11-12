Pfizer said to be exploring sale of hospital drugs unit, Reuters reports

Pfizer (PFE) is exploring the sale of its hospital drugs unit, as the drugmaker, which has been under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value, looks to divest non-core assets, Reuters’ Anirban Sen reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The unit, now called Pfizer Hospital, was formed after Pfizer bought Hospira for about $17B in 2015. The pharma giant has hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to gauge initial interest from potential buyers, which include private equity firms and other pharmaceutical companies, the sources said.

