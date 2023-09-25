Pfizer restarts production at tornado-hit North Carolina plant

Adds details on restart and background in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N said on Monday it has restarted majority of its manufacturing lines at its North Carolina plant, which was hit by a tornado in July.

The drugmaker said it was restarting production at the Rocky Mount site in a phased approach, and expects production at the facility to recover fully by the end of 2023.

Pfizer had earlier said it expects to restart production at the plant by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023.

