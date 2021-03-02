Commodities
Pfizer requirements causing delays in COVAX deliveries: GAVI

The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday that there have been delays to some Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 shot deliveries via the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme because of additional requirements set by the manufacturer.

Seth Berkley, CEO of the GAVI alliance that co-leads the COVAX multilateral vaccine facility with the World Health Organization (WHO), told journalists the requirements were partly related to indemnification issues.

At the same briefing, WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said it was still possible for COVID-19 vaccine rollouts to all participating countries to begin in the first 100 days of 2021 assuming that manufacturers can keep up with orders.

