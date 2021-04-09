Pfizer Requests For Expanded Emergency Use Authorization Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Ages 12-15

(RTTNews) - New York-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc (PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (BNTX) have requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant expanded Emergency Use Authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged between 12 and 15.

BNT162b2, the covid vaccine produced by Pfizer in collaboration with BioNTech, is one of the most used vaccines in the US.

Pfizer said the request to expand the EUA was based on data from the late-stage trial of the vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, which demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody response after vaccination.

The participants tolerated the BNT162b2 with similar side effects as shown by adults. Pfizer and BioNTech are monitoring the participants and have also promised long-term protection for another two years after the completion of dosage.

The companies intend to file a similar request to other regulatory authorities globally in the coming days.

The vaccine is currently allowed to be used on those who are 16 and above.

