Pfizer reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.06, consensus 62c

October 29, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $17.7B, consensus $14.95B. Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We delivered another strong quarter of results as we continued to execute with discipline, strengthen our commercial position and advance our pipeline. I am pleased with the performance of our product portfolio in the third quarter as we continued to achieve exceptional growth with our Oncology products, including strong revenue growth contributions from Padcev, Xtandi, Lorbrena and Braftovi/Mektovi, and as we delivered on heightened demand for Paxlovid during the recent COVID-19 wave.”

