Pfizer Reports Positive Topline Phase Data For Hympavzi In Hemophilia A Or B With Inhibitors

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 BASIS study of Hympavzi for adults and adolescents living with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The study met its primary goal.

The primary endpoint of the study measured the treated annualized bleeding rate (ABR) during the 12-month active treatment period with Hympavzi compared to treated ABR on prior on-demand replacement therapy in participants aged between 12 and 75 with hemophilia A or hemophilia B with inhibitors. Hympavzi was superior to on-demand treatment with a 93% reduction in ABR over 12 months. Further, the drug was well tolerated, consistent with the non-inhibitor cohort of the BASIS study and Phase 1/2 results.

Analyses of the full Phase 3 dataset from the inhibitor cohort of the BASIS study are underway.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.