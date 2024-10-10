News & Insights

BioTech
PFE

Pfizer Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 Study Of Talzenna Plus Xtandi

October 10, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of Talzenna in combination with Xtandi in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Results from the study showed that Talzenna plus Xtandi demonstrated statistically significant overall survival (OS) benefit in patients with mCRPC compared to Xtandi alone.

Talzenna in combination with Xtandi is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with HRR gene-mutated mCRPC. The combination is also approved by the European Commission to treat adults with mCRPC in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.