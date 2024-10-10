Pfizer Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 Study Of Talzenna Plus Xtandi

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of Talzenna in combination with Xtandi in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Results from the study showed that Talzenna plus Xtandi demonstrated statistically significant overall survival (OS) benefit in patients with mCRPC compared to Xtandi alone.

Talzenna in combination with Xtandi is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with HRR gene-mutated mCRPC. The combination is also approved by the European Commission to treat adults with mCRPC in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.

