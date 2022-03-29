Markets
Pfizer Reports Positive Top-line Results For Phase 3 Trial Of Etrasimod In Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Tuesday positive top-line results from a second Phase 3 study of etrasimod, an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

The positive 12- and 52-week results from ELEVATE UC 52 follow the recent announcement of positive 12-week findings from the ELEVATE UC 12 trial on March 23.

In this 52-week study, also known as ELEVATE UC 52, etrasimod patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 when compared to placebo.

Statistically significant improvements were attained in all key secondary endpoints at both 12 and 52 weeks. Etrasimod also demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous studies, including the Phase 2 OASIS trial.

The global Phase 3 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 433 UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor therapy. Participants received etrasimod 2 mg or placebo once-daily.

Etrasimod was developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals, which was recently acquired by Pfizer.

