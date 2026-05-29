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Pfizer Reports Positive Seven-Year Follow-up Data For LORBRENA In Lung Cancer Trial

May 29, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Friday reported seven-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 CROWN trial showing that LORBRENA significantly improved progression-free survival compared with XALKORI in patients with previously untreated ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

At seven years, 55% of patients treated with LORBRENA remained alive without disease progression, compared with 3% of patients treated with XALKORI. The treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 81% versus XALKORI.

Pfizer said no new safety signals were observed, and the safety profile of both treatments remained consistent with earlier findings.

The company said the results will be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting and published in Annals of Oncology.

LORBRENA is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The drug has also been approved in more than 80 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea and countries in the European Union.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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